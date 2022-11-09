Guadalajara, Jalisco.- The Secretary of the Interior, Adam Augusto Lopezcame to Jalisco with a white flag to request the support of the local Congress for the constitutional reform that extends the presence of the Army in the streets until 2028 from the country.

Incidentally, the federal official left aside the statement he made days ago about the “bloodbaths” that, according to him, there is in Jalisco and exalted the reduction of crimes in the Entity, placing it in a better position than four years ago.

“Surely Jalisco will continue to improve in the national ranking, there were crimes in which even Jalisco in 2018 ranked first or second nationally,” said the head of Segob.

“Now, if I remember correctly, it is in 13th or 14th place in the most complicated crimes. Of course, we have not completely won the battle against insecurity in Jalisco or in the country, there are states that are already shining because the security strategy has given results”.

Despite his conciliatory spirit, the head of the Interior failed to convince the parliamentary fractions and found opposition to the militarization of the country in the local political parties Hagamos and Futuro, as well as in the national ones MC, PAN, PRI and PVEM.

Brunettevia its coordinator José María Martínez, was the the only party that came out in defense of the proposal of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to keep the military forces attending to security tasks.

Responding to the criticism made by the PAN deputy, Julio César Hurtado, on the issue of the country’s militarization, Adán Augusto López reproached the role that President Felipe Calderón played at the time in dealing with insecurityand again slipped a threat to the former President.

He said that if his “02” in the Government, Genaro García Luna, fell, his “01” could suffer the same fate. That is why he does not set foot on national territory, he added.

The exercise of Open Parliament in the Congress of Jalisco was closed by the Governor Enrique Alfaro, who recognized the role of the armed forces in combating crime and in the reduction of crime rates in the State.