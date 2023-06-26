Former Secretary of the Interior Adam Augusto Lopez Hernandez stressed that the livelihood of the Fourth Transformation are the Social Programs, such as the Universal Pension for Older Adultsand ensured that this and other mechanisms, including Sowing Life and Youth Building the Futurewill be maintained and will be strengthened in the coming years.

When leading an Information Assembly in this town, the candidate for the presidential candidacy of Morena, said that these programs have come from the head and heart of the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorwhom he described as “a first class Mexican and an exceptional president, committed to the most just causes in Mexico.”

At the beginning of his seventh day of travel throughout the country, whose objective is to disseminate the achievements of the Fourth Transformation, the politician from Tabasco highlighted that the great contribution of President López Obrador is to lay the foundations of a Movement of this magnitude and transcendence.

He said that “it is a revolution, not a rebellion of war, but of consciences, which is not consolidated in six years, but will last 12, 24 or 30, many more years, because it is what Mexico needs. ”, and because it already has the support of the men in the fields, of the workers, of the majority of the inhabitants of this country, he affirmed.

Adán Augusto recalled that since 2005 the current president Andrés Manuel López Obrador promised to implement the Pension Program for the Elderly throughout the country, which he had already launched in Mexico City, when he was Head of Government.

That is the essence of the Fourth Transformation, he added, and the Social Programs are the support and guide of the Movement, so no one will be able to “set foot on it; We are going to maintain and strengthen these actions of justice and recognition of the Mexicans who have contributed so much to our country”, he indicated.

Specifically, he explained that, after the constitutional approval of the Social Programs, the government of President López Obrador proceeded to register the Elderly, who since then, without distinction, have already received their pension, which at this time is 4,800 pesos. and starting next year it will be 6,000 pesos every two months, he stressed.

He underscored the decision of President López Obrador to create the IMSS-Wellness Programwhich is in its implementation stage, and whose purpose is to provide universal access and free of charge, that there are doctors and medicines for all, ended.