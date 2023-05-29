According to the last survey of OEM Consulting, called “Road to the presidential succession, May 25, 2023”, Claudia Sheinbaum leads the electoral preferences heading to the 2024 presidential elections.

However, there was a change between the second placesince now the second “favorite” is the head of the Ministry of the Interior, Adam Augusto Lopez.

And now in third place is the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), Marcelo Ebrard.

To the question of “Who would you vote for to be the Morena candidate in the 2024 presidential elections?”, those surveyed assured (36.6%) that they would elect the Head of Government of Mexico City.

Augusto López, for his part, has 31.7% of the intention to vote while Foreign Minister Ebrard achieves 25.6% and Ricardo Monreal is well below the first three places with 6.4%.

On the other hand, when asked about the candidates of the “Va x México” alliance, PAN member Santiago Creel leads the opposition with 46.3%, while PAN member Lilly Téllez has 34.9% and well below the first two places. is the member of the PRI, Claudia Ruiz Massieu with 10.7% and in fourth place is Ricardo Anaya, with 8.1%.

The consultancy reported that this survey was carried out by telephone and the results are representative of people over 18 years of age and over, residents of the Mexican Republic who have a mobile and fixed telephone line.