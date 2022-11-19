The Secretary of the Interior, Adam Augusto Lopezsummoned local deputies from Morena, the 4T bench and the Green Party to establish a legislative alliance.

Anylu Blessing Hernandezfrom the 4T fraction, pointed out that yesterday they were invited for the private meeting.

“That we be united, alert. That we make a legislative alliance,” he said, “that we not forget that the only ones who are fighting are the people of Nuevo León.”

In a photograph released, the legislators of Brunette, Waldo Fernandez and Jessica Martinez; Hernández, from the 4T bench and Raúl Lozano, from the Green Party.

Meeting with Samuel Garcia

On the same tour, the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, would hold a meeting at the Government Palace with Mayors and Deputies of Movimiento Ciudadano and Governor Samuel García.

Although the issues have not been disclosed, it is expected that it could advance the agreement for the transfer of water to Tamaulipas and a call for unity.

Mayors and Deputies of Movimiento Ciudadano were summoned to the meeting.

The federal official arrived at the Military Air Base where he was received by the Governor.