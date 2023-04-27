CDMX.- The Secretary of the Interior (Segob), Adán Augusto López, described former President Felipe Calderón as a ‘surrender’ for his visit to Peruwhere he gave his rback to the president Dina Boluartewho has criticized the interference of Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the internal affairs of the Andean country.

When asked about the issue in La Mañanera, Adán Augusto pointed out that Calderón has always been characterized by his “surrender to foreign interests”and as an example, he recalled that he became an employee of Iberdrola after the end of his government.

After reiterating that the PAN usurped the presidency of Mexico, as AMLO has pointed out on various occasions, the head of Segob recalled the controversy fast and furious operationthrough which thousands of US weapons were illegally brought into the country and ended up in the hands of criminal groups.

“Mexicans know that if something has characterized Felipe Calderón, it has been his dedication to foreign interests. He ended up, if I remember correctly, as an employee of a Spanish energy companyI think his name is Iberdrola, he is an employee of them, as he has participated in various stages of his life as an employee of foreign interests, and he was not precisely characterized by his nationalism when usurped the presidencyno one forgets, for example, the Fast and Furious operation, for which there is still a pending and it is the one thatthat answers for the death of many innocents“, he asserted.

Adam Augustus warned that there is a investigation against Calderón at the International Criminal Court in The Hague by Crimes against humanity, derived from the Fast and Furious operation. “Let’s let the international tribunals do their jobjustice takes time to arrive, but it arrives“, he warned.

Likewise, the Secretary of the Interior recalled that the Secretary of Security of the Calderón government was nothing less than Genaro Garcia Lunawho is in prison in New York, where in recent months he was found guilty of charges related to drug trafficking.

“Then the declaration of Felipe Calderón (in Peru) is not surprising,” he launched, and considered that the AMLO government has acted “with high vision” in the face of tensions with the government of Dina Boluarteeven going so far as to offer political asylum in Mexico to the family of former Peruvian president Pedro Castillo.

What did Calderón say about Peru?

The former Mexican president came to Peru invited by Boluarte to a ceremony to commemorate the 12th anniversary of the Pacific Alliance, whose pro tempore presidency was to be transferred to the Mexican government.

In his speech, Calderón highlighted the friendship that existed during his six-year term between the presidents of the member countries of the Pacific Alliance.

“At that time We were all friends, Latin Americans who loved each other.that we recognized our brotherhood without haggling, without prejudice and without complexes,” he exclaimed.

The baker even congratulated Peru “for the renewed leadership it is giving to the Pacific Alliance”despite the fact that the Boluarte government has not assumed the presidency of the economic and commercial integration mechanism.

For her part, the Peruvian president demanded that AMLO cede the presidency of the Alliance and warned that her government will not give up its leadership.