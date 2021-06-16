Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Youtube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

Metroid Dread It was one of the most pleasant surprises of E3 2021 and finally the fans of Samus Aran were able to enjoy his announcement, which has come with all kinds of revelations as the game will be ready to debut on October 8 on Nintendo Switch. Along with the details of its standard and special editions, as well as its playability, it was also reported on something that initially worried fans, but later brought reassurance.

The reference to Adam Malkovich inMetroid Dread generated fear

During the Nintendo Threehouse, the Japanese company showed the gameplay of Metroid Dread and revealed some details of his story. That’s when a name worried fans and the mention of Adam Malkovich was enough to cast doubt on some aspects of the game. In that sense, it was reported that Adam will be present at Metroid Dread but like the Artificial Intelligence that we met in Metroid Fusion, named for the fixation that Samus Aran had with Commander Adam Malkovich after the establishment of that history and relationship in Metroid: Other M.

Adam’s term will end in Metroid Dread, do not worry

The concern about this was because Adam Malkovich, as a character in Metroid: Other M, has been repudiated by fans of the franchise, not because of its role or its development in the story, but because Team Ninja made the mistake of putting it as an authority that restricted or authorized the powers of Samus Aran in each scenario, a rather clumsy proposal and failed because it found no real justification nor did it feel like something organic.

It was then that Theresa Apolinario, a member of Nintendo, paused the gameplay video of Metroid Dread to point out: “I also want to make it clear that Adam is Samus’s ship computer. Adam is just one element in the story, he doesn’t give Samus any direction. It’s up to the player to choose where they want to navigate and where they want to explore.”

Knowing this, the fans who wait Metroid Dread You can rest easy and just focus on waiting for the time to pass quickly so that it is already October 8 and we can enjoy it on Nintendo Switch.

