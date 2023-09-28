Adamo called his family to apologise: the story of what happened to Who has seen it and the words of his wife Raffaella

Federica Sciarelli, during the last episode of the television program Who has seenshe returned to talk about the story of Adam Guerrathe husband and father who disappeared in 2013, after having faked an extreme gesture and was found alive in Greece after 10 long years.

The Rai 3 presenter announced that Adamo has phoned the family to apologize, but on the phone “he seemed cold”. The man would have apologized to his daughters for having abandoned them, but according to the story of one of them, he would have done so lightly, as if he were talking about a “forgotten birthday“.

The words of Adam’s wife

The wife Raffaella Borghi wanted to clarify some aspects of the story, which have become the subject of rumors in recent days. He didn’t expect all this media attention, yet Adamo’s story ended up in all the newspapers. The woman confessed that she had always considered him part of the family and that she had never stopped looking for him, but for her he was looking for a body. Even the Prosecutor’s Office, after years, had closed the case as suicide.

Adam had disappeared without a trace after writing letters to his wife and parents. He had talked about a big debt and the need to end it. Despite the searches, he seemed to have disappeared into thin air.

In 2016, after a report, Raffaella discovered that a man with her husband’s documents had been stopped in Greece. So she had decided to report him for violation of family obligations. He just wanted confirmation that he was indeed alive. However, confirmation never came. In 2021 he received a response from the Italian consulate in Athens. In Greece there was no trace of Adam.

The truth came out a few days ago, after Raffaella had been trying to get a divorce for months. Last September, her lawyer informed her that her husband had submitted a request to the Aire, to become an Italian citizen resident in Greece. And so, she decided to turn to Who has seen it, who had already dealt with her case in the past.

The envoys found Adam a Patras, the man refused to be filmed and make statements. He is alive, he has made a new life for himself in Greece, without ever contacting his family and his daughters, who have now become two women.