A personalized video emerged on TikTok in which Alfredo Adame asks that they follow Sasel on their social networks but also stop using consoles… “PlayManure” and better buy an Xbox Series X or a Series S, but you can listen to everything Adame says in his purest style.

Last December, an invitation of the same type in which Adame brings the same outfit and is recorded in the same room went viral, so the video must originally be from between December 2022 and January 2023.

We cannot guarantee that Sasel paid for this video, since anyone can ask Alfredo Adame to say anything for $585 MXN through the famous portal.com.

So now you know, if you want to make an invitation to an event, send a greeting or congratulate on a birthday, graduation, etc., you can ask Alfredo Adame to do it for you by giving click here. I wish they would give me commissions for this.

Via: TikTok