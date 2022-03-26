From Barcelona everything seems to indicate that Adama will not finally continue next season in the Blaugrana team. The decision is not final, but his future is closely linked to that of Trincao, a Portuguese winger on loan to Wolves. The English team seems to be determined not to exercise the purchase option for the young Portuguese, so this makes it difficult for Barça to consider signing Adama Traoré.
Barça has an option for the African Hispanic of 30 million euros, and the performance of the winger’s first games made him seriously consider his signing, but now that he has been relegated to the background, it would be too great an expense.
Great blame for this lies with Dembélé, who after the soap opera in January, in which it was even said that he would not play again because he did not renew, has returned and is being one of the best Barça players. The Catalans do not have high hopes of convincing the Frenchman to stay, so it is most likely that he will leave at the end of the season. Even so, Barça would not contemplate the signing of Adama Traoré, since Trincao’s return would close the door on him.
#Adamas #continuity #Barcelona #air
