A month ago, the followers of the famous program “Today”of Telemundo, they were amazed at the departure of a great figure from this television space. We are referring to Adamari López, Puerto Rican actress and television presenter, who, after leaving this channel USAis quite far from the small screen.

Despite being off the beaten track Telemundo, the actress continues to provide content to her followers through her social networks, the same ones who remember her and are aware of her life. However, she is unable to return to TV and here we explain the singular reason.

Why Adamari López can not return to television?

According to the internet program “Gossip not like”, Adamari He still has his contract with Telemundo despite no longer conducting his then program. However, his contract ends on June 30, 2023, so until this date the celebrity will not be able to sign with another channel.

It was spoken by part of this same space that the television presenter could reach Televisa, but this approach will now have to wait a few months. Therefore, in addition to her social networks, in which she is widely accepted, the dancer’s ex-partner Tony Costa You will have to dedicate yourself to raising your daughter. alaia.

In which telenovelas did Adamari López participate?

López is a well-known actress of Latin American soap operas, but without a doubt they stand out “Lady Temptation”, “Crazy Love”, “Friends and rivals”, “Wild cat” and “Iron soul”.

