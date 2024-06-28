According to the criteria of

In recent times, both have enjoyed time in different parts of the continent. In a curious act, which caught the attention of many, they found a way to record a fun video for the little girl’s father.

Although they are characterized by being a very united family, on this occasion Adamari and Alaïa decided to take a mother-daughter trip together with some family and friendsso they embarked on a cruise to explore various European points. Faced with this situation, celebrities have not hesitated to share their best moments through social networks, where they can be seen happy and enjoying themselves.

As it was expected, The content did not go unnoticed on the platform at all.. Within hours, she racked up thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.

The love story of Adamari López and Toni Costa



Toni Costa is a Spanish dancer and Adamari López is a Puerto Rican actress recognized in Latin America and the United States. According to Univision, They met in 2011 during the program Look who is dancing. ANDIn 2014 they got engaged and since then they have formed a beautiful family together with Alaïa Costa Lópezher little daughter who was born on March 4, 2015.