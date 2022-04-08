It has been 17 years since the Puerto Rican host and actress Adamari Lopez was diagnosed with breast cancerwhen she was barely 33 years old, after undergoing different surgeries up to a mastectomy, today one of his dreams is fulfilled.

After various treatments and more than 10 surgeries, Adamari shared through his social networks that would undergo a process of tattooing her breaststhis to fulfill one of her dreams, which is to change the appearance of her breasts.

The 50-year-old Puerto Rican artist battled breast cancer for five years and after that period was free of the disease. Now, she undergoes a procedure that she wanted to do a long time ago, a change that makes her very happyas shared.

After undergoing a radical mastectomy, her breasts were left without areolas or nipples and today, thanks to a beauty company, she sees them again as they used to be, sharing this process with her followers.

“Hello my beautiful people. As you know, a few years ago I went through breast cancer and today, thanks to my dear Raquel from Alquimia Beauty Healing, I returned to have that security and femininity that represents us so much as a woman,” she shared through a video on Facebook the Puerto Rican.

For Adamari López it was a process of change, the closing of a cycle, so she took the initiative to document the process to help other women who have gone through the same disease and can recover their self-esteem and find motivation to move forward.

Read more: Erik Rubín breaks the silence on the Sasha Sokol case