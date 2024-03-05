The name of Adamari Lopez It became a trend on social networks, since he uncovered details of what he lived with Luis Fonsi while they were a couple, he also said that he still has the engagement ring that he gave her.

This happened during an interview for Yordi Rosado's YouTube channel, where the actress also spoke about many topics ranging from the origin of her name, her tastes in food, her jewelry line and of course one of the men who marked her life: her ex-husband Luis Fonsi.

The television host recalled that after five years of relationship he proposed to her during Christmas, a fact that took her by surprise, even though both had already bought a house and had plans to make a life together.

In that sense, the Puerto Rican actress said that the romantic proposal occurred during a family meal during the holidays. Luis Fonsi gave him the ring hidden in a bottle of wine stamped with a photo of the couple, of course she accepted. But, after the breakup, what happened to the valuable jewel? Adamari confessed: “yes I have it, I don't wear it, but it is in a safe deposit box at the bank.”

The secrets of one of the most famous couples of the 2000s



In the conversation with Yordi Rosado, Adamari López also remembered very beautiful moments during her relationship with the singer, when they were both in love, all the support he gave her during her illness and that they were very detailed with each other. Although, he also told about painful days in his life, like the fact that The singer expressed his desire to get divorced through a phone call, in which he told her “I don't love you anymore.”

According to the driver, everything happened because she didn't know how to handle it, he is younger than her and they were both far away; He on a musical tour and she with work projects in Mexico and her medical treatments.