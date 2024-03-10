After being a cancer patient, Adamari López is worried about not being able to conceive. However, when she decided to get pregnant with Toni Costa, her then partner, the dynamic changed. The Puerto Rican shared a hot detail about her sex life with the Spanish dancer: “I tried to find it delicious.”revealed

Adamari López and Chibaby have a program on YouTube called Ada & Chiqui From Show. In the last episode, the hosts talked about their pregnancies, fertility problems and how they experienced the conception of their children Alaïa and Capri Blu, respectively. In the pleasant conversation, the presenter of who will fall?, revealed some details about his sexual life when he was a partner of Toni Costa.

“When I wanted to get pregnant with Toni's partner, who had been together for a while, and we said 'let's try it', well It hadn't happened to us naturally and I knew it was going to be quite difficult to get pregnant.a,” said the Puerto Rican, who a few seconds later opened up about the physical connection she had with her partner.

“Did you try it every day?” Chibaby asked Adamari, who with a mischievous smile immediately replied: “I tried it deliciously, yes: I tried it every day.” As soon as he finished the sentence, the driver laughed widely and He reflected: “The 'delicious' may have been unnecessary, but hey, it's included,” he said, laughing again..

“Too bad!” Adamari said later, realizing his revelation. However, Chiquibaby came to the rescue: “Not because? At the time it was delicious,” said the Mexican host.. Then they both took up the story of Alaïa's conception.

“Toni, do you remember? The positions were good,” she said, smiling. later in the show, saying that she was willing to try any position she was told would increase her chances of conceiving. “I raised my legs, I stood there, looking towards Biscayne,” she shared, laughing and imitating the poses.

Adamari López imitated some of the sexual poses that she practiced in search of conception. Photo:YouTube @adaychiquideshowoficial Share

Adamari López's difficult process to get pregnant

The Puerto Rican driver She said that when she was unable to get pregnant naturally with Toni Costa, she visited Dr. Marcelo Barrionuevo with her then partner., who is a fertility specialist. She had already been her patient, because being single and knowing that she wanted to be a mother, she had approached the doctor to find out her options.

“The doctor told me 'we are going to start doing fertility therapy for both of us and we are going to see how it works,'” said the host, who revealed that she went through two cycles of therapy without positive results. Adamari López shared that he also underwent acupuncture, changed his diet and gave up soda.

Regarding how difficult it was to get pregnant, Adamari recapitulated: “Of the two times I did the cycle, they managed to put one in one, but it didn't hit my uterus; then I had an ectopic pregnancy; and, after that, I had the other cycle and in that cycle the egg dissolved.”

After that, she was extremely disappointed to receive bad news from her specialist. “I remember that in that cycle the doctor told me: You have already gone through a chemotherapy process, you have already had fertility therapy, “I, as a doctor, could continue giving you cycles, but I feel that this is not working,” narrated Adamari, who said that the moment had been very hard.

How did Adamari López get pregnant?



After receiving several fertility treatments without obtaining optimal results, Adamari López continued trying to get pregnant with Toni Costa. To achieve this, they had sexual relations in unusual positions. “And it hit!” said the driver happily..

“I'm sure we both remember and we've talked about it,” the Puerto Rican said smiling before revealing the complicity with her partner that led to Alaïa's conception. “We know the day, the moment, the position… we know exactly how it happened, because we were making the relationship something nice.”, between a couple who love each other,” Adamari said about the intimate moment he experienced with Toni. “Maybe it was one of those things that makes you relax.”