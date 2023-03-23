United States.- The Puerto Rican actress and host Adamari López once again captured all eyes on the Internet after publishing a new video on her social networks where she looks spectacular and manages to receive many compliments from her fans.

The artist wasted beauty and elegance with her latest video on Instagram, showing that at 51 years old he still looks spectacularmodeling an incredible bodycon mini dress that showcased her new wow figure.

a tight dress off-the-shoulder in white with a print of black branches was the outfit that made her mesmerize everyone with such beauty, using a trendy hairstyle and makeup, as well as a couple of accessories to give it a chic touch.

Nearly thirty thousand likes Adamari López received with her most recent publication on social networks, as well as a large number of compliments for looking so beautiful and youthful in said outfit.

Just like Galilea Montijo on Hoy, Adamari López is a fashion icon on American television and among the Latino community, as she increasingly boasts better outfits that are an inspiration for other mature women.