Adamari López earned close to a million dollars for each year he worked for the Telemundo company, according to the entertainment journalist, Javier Ceriani. The host, who left the broadcast Today Last April, it recently signed an agreement with TelevisaUnivision for a new production, which is filming outside the United States.

When last April Adamari López announced his departure from Todayas an end reached by common agreement with the company, the host of the program Gossip No LikeJavier Ceriani said that it was a dismissal and revealed that the disagreement was due to the millionaire sum of money charged by the actress.

The Argentine, who said he had access to the Puerto Rican’s contractual documentation, speculated about how much the host earned at the television station. “By mutual agreement, she did not leave, they fired her… I know from a very good source, because someone saw the contract on Telemundo, and her basic salary, per year and that is divided by twelve, Adamari earned US$640,000 per year. , more retroactive, bonds, commercial, was close to US$840,000, but Making a calculation of all the firms that he marketed, I estimate US$1,000,000“, revealed Javier Ceriani.

Adamari López’s life after Telemundo



Although at the time the Argentine host pointed out: “Adamari López is devastated by this change, more hosts will come to Telemundo and they will test those with the highest ratings to hire,” The Puerto Rican actress was always grateful to the television station and optimistic for the future.

After leaving Telemundo, Adamari López dedicated her efforts to exploring her time as a businesswoman and promoting her Axa jewelry brand. At the end of October he announced his incorporation into the ranks of TelevisaUnivisionwhere he will be part of a new and mysterious project, of which he has only announced that it is something that has not been seen before in the United States.