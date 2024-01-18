The driver of Who will fall?, Adamari López announced that there are people using her image to sell a weight loss product that she does not endorse. The fraud is based on a page on which the Puerto Rican woman apparently sells a product. “It seems like the last straw: posting comments, answering as if it were me, making them believe that I am selling a product that I don't even know about and that was not the method I used to lose weight,” said the actress.

The actress shared the news with her Instagram followers and warned them that it is not real: “I wanted to tell you that there is a website that I am going to be showing you, where apparently They want to profit from people by selling them the idea that I am advertising a product.“.

He also showed them what the scam page looks like and, as detailed, it uses photographs of Adamari López before and after losing weight, as well as a false testimony that they attribute to the actress. “Here is the page where You can see as if it were my Facebook where I supposedly answer comments, but this page is not real“, said.

“This is a created page, a montage. Do not be fooled. This has happened to me many times, but this seems like the last straw: posting comments as if it were memake them believe that I am selling a product that I don't even know,” warned the Puerto Rican host, who, in 2021, also accused another group of scammers of using her image to profit from a weight loss product.

The host uploaded a story to Instagram sharing that they are using her image in a scam.

But it's not the first time. A few years ago she faced a similar situation and had to come out and give her testimony on social networks to deny it. “For days I have been receiving messages from people asking for information about some supposed keto pills that I am promoting. And the truth is that I am not taking any pills. I'm not doing any of that to lose weight, but rather my entire WW diet (formerly known as Weight Watchers), and this way of eating correctly. Besides that, I'm exercising a lot, training every day,” the actress wrote at the time.

Adamari López is accused of alleged harassment



The use of his image for fraudulent sales comes amidst accusations from the public for the behavior of Adamari López with a contestant of Who will fall? whom she hugged to smell her perfume and with whom she was flirtatious, from the viewers' perspective.

“I want you to see Gibrán well. He has strong arms, I remind you that this is what he works on, you are a nutritional advisor… um, He has good muscles, he is a personal trainer, I don't know if I need a personal trainer to help me improve something in my body.”said Adamari suggestively and playfully. To which the contestant seemed a little nervous and continued the game. “No, you could improve the… I can help you with that,” the man said.

The clip shared by the contest's TikTok account has raised questions about how appropriate the interaction was, posing the scenario of what would happen if the same thing that Adamari did had been said by a male host to a female contestant. While many comments applaud the presenter's attitude and celebrate giving her a chance at love. “Gibran likes Adamaris. Very handsome” and “I would like to see her with someone who loves her very much, she deserves it,” are some of the comments that applaud her attitude.