Adamari López leaves the United States to record his new television project, which has the support of TelevisaUnivision. The actress and host traveled with about 12 suitcases to the country that will be her home for the next three to four months.

The Puerto Rican host confessed that she is very excited about her new program. “It’s going to be very good. It’s a project for the family, fun. I don’t think we’ve seen it in the United States,” she excitedly told Astrid Rivera, from the program Wake up America. The journalist interviewed Adamari upon her arrival at Miami International Airportminutes before the actress took a flight to her next job.

Adamari arrived in a luxury black van, in which was his luggage: a dozen suitcases with clothes, shoes and accessories for the next three to four months, time that he will dedicate to the recording of this new and enigmatic project. “I feel lucky to have the opportunity to return to a place that opened many doors for me.which keeps me in the affection and in the minds of each of the viewers and to do a project that I had never done before and that excites me very much,” said the host.

The founder of the AxA jewelry brand also said that that day she said goodbye to her daughter Alaïa, who will remain in Miami. “She is happy because she knows that mom loves her job. I think she feels proud to know that her mother is a productive person,” she revealed. “Maybe she feels a little afraid because mom is away from the house for many days, but, at the same time, she also goes to visit me soon and she knows that “I’m not going to stop calling her every day, so she’s fine, she’s happy,” added Adamari, who seemed in a rush to make the call. check-in of your flight.

Where is Adamari López going?

Although the host did not reveal where the recordings of her new project with TelevisaUnivision will take place, The interview revealed that Adamari could return to work in Aztec lands. At the foot of the van, journalist Astrid Rivera asked her “Are you leaving for the project right now?”, to which the actress with a huge smile says “I’m leaving” and points to the suitcases that are being unloaded from the van. Given this, the reporter attacks: “So, it’s not here in Miami? Are you going to Mexico?” Faced with this question, Adamari remains silent for a few seconds and responds “I’m leaving” and they both begin to laugh.