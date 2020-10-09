″ He loved to run. If you had left something in the dressing room or in the car, he would tell you: ‘I’ll go, mister.’ And it started. I have never seen a player so fast in Barcelona. “Albert Puig, former director of the Barça youth squad, remembers the stage in La Masia de Adama Traoré (L’Hospitalet, 24 years old), a humble and determined boy, friendly and hard-working, fast as the wind. “I have never done the 100-meter test, but I would like to do it. The physical trainers are surprised by my speed when I compete on the field. It is part of me and part of my game that I try to exploit,” he said. Thursday the winger of Wolverhampton, who after several unsuccessful attempts made his debut with the Spanish team against Portugal.

MORE INFORMATION

At pure speed, Adama was jumping steps in the quarry of Barcelona. The son of immigrants from Mali, the forward was born in La Maternitat i Sant Ramon, near Camp Nou. He grew up in L’Hospitalet and never left the neighborhood. His friends are the same regardless of whether he plays in the Premier or surprises in his premiere at La Roja. His path began when he reached the lower ranks of Barça at the age of seven. “At the beginning it was very fast, but it was not that powerful. It developed when I was about 15 years old. Then he added power to his speed. He was unstoppable. But he always carried the ball close to his foot. We had to teach him to dribble by throwing the ball forward, ”explains Puig, now Albirex Niigata’s coach in Japan.

Then some muscular problems appeared. When he reached the subsidiary he began to work with a physical trainer, who still accompanies him. From Sunday to Thursday, she lives with him in Wolverhampton. “He was very clear that he wanted to be a professional. He took great care of himself and was aware that his great potential lay in his physique “, explains Eusebio Sacristán, Adama’s coach at the subsidiary, between 2013 and 2015.” Tito Vilanova loved it, “they recall at the Ciudad Deportiva; “With him I would have had more opportunities.”

Without doing weights

Vilanova was replaced by Tata Martino in the 2013-2014 campaign. The Argentine made his 17-year-old Traoré debut in LaLiga against Granada. He replaced Neymar. “Until youthful age he left the rivals very easily, but in the Second Division the rivals began to study him and he had to begin to perfect himself. He appeared very young in the first team. At that level you have to make very good decisions. And for that you need maturity. Each player has his learning time ”, explains Eusebio Sacristán.

Stubborn in learning, as well as repeating routines. One day, after his debut in the Cup against Huesca at the Camp Nou, Xavi ran into him on the way to the subway. “What are you doing?” Asked the then Barcelona captain; “Come up, I’ll take you home.” He only played four games for the Barça first team (one goal) and 63 for Barça B (eight). At the close of the 2014-2015 season, the Barça team transferred Traoré to Aston Villa for 10 million euros. A buyback option that you never used was saved.

When Andoni Zubizarreta left the position of sports director in January 2015, something broke between La Masia and the Camp Nou. “Before they always asked us about the evolution of the boys and what we thought. Not now. So players like Adama and Eric García can escape, to give two examples, who could be at Barça today ”, analyzes a youth coach.

With Messi, Suárez and Neymar at the helm of the team, Adama was ready to succeed in the Premier. He went through Villa (12 games and one goal) and Middlesbrough (71 and five) until Nuno’s hand was consolidated in Wolves (95 and seven). “Nuno made him play as a winger, winger and 9 so he can grow tactically. He is like his soccer father ”, they assure in the environment of the player.

Adama says that he does not do weights, but does specific workouts with machines. “My genetics make me gain volume very fast. My mentality is to improve day by day, if I am the same as yesterday it is a lost day ”, insists Adama. A physical marvel to wait for. “Ansu is an extraordinary situation, the normal thing is that the players explode with 23 or 24 years”, they conclude in the Barcelona quarry.