FC Barcelona is still looking for players in the market to strengthen the team in attack. Xavi wants to sign Morata but satisfying the coach’s wishes is not an easy task since Atlético de Madrid is not willing to reinforce a direct rival like Barça and Juve have no problem keeping the striker until the end of the season , as reported by the newspaper ACE.
Faced with the increasingly real possibility that this operation will not be carried out, the Barça club’s technical secretariat already has a plan B. As reported from Catalonia Radio Y ESPN It is about Adama Traoré and his representative, Jorge Mendes, is pressuring Barcelona to close his signing.
Xavi’s idea is to play with wingers and Adama fits perfectly into the profile and would strengthen a position that has been left somewhat orphaned between Ansu Fati’s injury and Dembélé’s bizarre situation. Of course, Adama plays as a right winger, a position in which the new Barça player Ferrán Torres also plays.
Adama Traoré currently plays for Wolverhampton, which is not opposed to his departure. In fact, Antonio Conte’s Tottenham is also bidding for the attacker but for now the Wolves have rejected his offer and are asking for 25 million euros to let him out.
It will be necessary to see how this operation fits into the economy of Barcelona, which already had difficulties in registering Ferrán, and it is very likely that for Adama or any other player to land at the Camp Nou they will first have to let him out and lower the wage bill . We will see if in these last days of the market they manage to release Dembélé, who is one of the main obstacles for Barcelona.
If the operation is confirmed, Adama would return to FC Barcelona seven years after his departure to the Premier League.
