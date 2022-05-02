Adama Traoré was part of the 4 reinforcements from the winter market that arrived in Barcelona to resolve many of the team’s shortcomings, the Spanish winger arrived from Wolverhampton on loan with the possibility of being bought permanently by the culé team in the summer in case of convincing Xavi.
Adama began his second stage with the club showing strength and being decisive on the pitch, however, with the passing of days and the growth of his direct position competitors such as Ferran Torres, Dembélé, Depay and now the return of Ansu Fati, the fastest player on the planet has lost prominence and his future within the team is unlikely.
According to information from Sport, Traoré ended up upset and disappointed after not even being considered to warm up yesterday’s match against Mallorca, it was Xavi’s brother and technical assistant, Oscar, who had an approach with him to comfort him. Although, it is a reality that the future of the Spaniard would not be within Barcelona, since he does not show the resources that other of his teammates presume, even the club plays more on the arrival of Raphinha than on the continuity of Adama.
