The spectacular physical explosion of Adama Traoré that has culminated with his debut with the Spanish National Team represents an evolution with respect to his first days with La Roja, back in 2012 when he was called up for the first time for the U-16 when he was a member of Barcelona. He was a quick and skilled winger then, but he didn’t have the tremendous muscle mass that he now has. What’s more, he was a rather fine player.

“I was born in Barcelona, ​​next to the Camp Nou, in the Maternity. My first team was Florida and from there I went to L’Hospitalet. And then Barça signed me. I was only 7 years old. My parents are from Mali. They were already dating when they came to work in Spain, 30 years ago now. They settled in Barcelona and then I was born. My father works in a workshop changing wheel tires. My mother, a domestic worker, “he then explained to AS in one of his first interviews as a footballer, not yet a professional -of course-.

Although he stood out a lot, his path in the National Team was not easy. He played 5 games with the U-16, another 5 with the U-17 and 6 with the U-19, with which he participated in the European Championship in Lithuania, the only tournament he has played with Spain to date. The fact of leaving Barcelona (he won the Youth League as a youth) to English football made him lose track of something. He was at Aston Villa and Middlesbrough, and the coaches forgot something about him.

It was at that moment when he was closest to accepting a proposal from Mali, which had insisted on him from the beginning. Spain made him a gesture that stopped this movement, for example summoning him with the U21 on a sporadic basis. He only played two games with La Rojita before signing for Wolverhampton, which for many was the change in his career. Physically it was already a marvel and in the Wolves it became even more rocky. A beast of nature that has little to do with that U-16 boy Adama. An overwhelming player who has already made his debut even with the absolute.