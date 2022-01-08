The theme of Ousmane Dembélé is colder than nape. The player should have renewed with the Blaugrana entity before January 1, but the operation could not be carried out. Speculation said that if Ousmane did not renew before that date, he would not be called up with Barcelona again, but as we have been able to verify, it has not been the case. He was called up against Linares and he was the one who came off the bench and resolved the game. From the directive culé they expect the worst and already think about possible relays for the Frenchman.
Adama is an optimal player to continue maintaining the overflow on the right wing that Dembélé occupies, and Barcelona has already moved a tab to be able to take over his services. His physical display is what he likes the most in Can Barsa and Jorge Mendes (the player’s representative) would already be negotiating to get him out of there. The operation does not seem very difficult due to the good relations that Barsa has with Wolverhampton, remember that previously there was the signing of the Portuguese right-back, Nelson Semedo and this past summer the transfer of Trincao, who could have the key to the operation.
Barcelona is not the only team that has contacted the player’s environment to find out about his situation, Antonio Conte’s Spurs would also have been interested, but Barcelona has an ace up its sleeve, Adama’s relationship with his players. Not only because of his past culé, Traoré has maintained contact with players such as Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Sergi Roberto or the newcomer Ferrán Torres in the Spanish team.
#Adama #Traoré #return #Barcelona #team #home
Leave a Reply