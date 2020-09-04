Luis Enrique will have a luxury reinforcement in the expedition this Friday: Adama Traoré. The Wolverhampton winger, who has not been able to join until now due to a suspected positive result for coronavirus last weekend, has already received authorization to join the National Team.

The Federation received after the match against Germany the confirmation of the results of the final test that should mark if Adama could join the concentration. Everything has gone as expected. Adama will travel to Madrid this Friday. The idea is that you train with your companions in the session scheduled at 12:00 hours.

This reinforcement is key for Luis Enrique, because against Germany he suffered the loss of two extremes that he had summoned: Adama himself and Marco Asensio, who left the concentration because of an edema in his left knee.

Adama will be ready to train and He could make his debut against Ukraine on Sunday at the Alfredo Di Stéfano. That premiere would close the debate, since right now Adama can play with both Spain and Mali.