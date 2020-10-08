“He is a player who overflows. With an enormous capacity to overcome opponents. With Adama it will not be a 1 against 1 but a 1 against 2 or against 3.” With these words Luis Enrique defined the debut of Adama Traoré (24 years old) with La Roja. The Wolverhapton footballer was finally able to wear the shirt of the Spanish National Team even as a substitute. And after taking the field in minute 62, by Sergio Canales, It was the great danger for Spain in the final stretch of the crash. The great shaker. He even had the option to score in the last minutes and gave almost half a goal to Dani Olmo, which Rui Patricio ruined.

The truth is that Adama played 28 minutes and revolutionized the attack of Luis Enrique’s men. During the short time he was on the José Alvalade he did not stop trying. Their numbers speak for themselves: 6 dribbles performed; 2 recoveries and a created chance, which almost ended in a goal. His power and speed caused many problems in the tired defense of Fernando Santos’ pupils.

His verticality: differential weapon for Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique finds in Adama the differential footballer to dismantle tight defenses. Its depth and verticality give an extra weapon to the Spanish game of control and touch of the ball. He is a player who does not wrinkle and is able to attract the attention of rival defenses, which opens up spaces for the rest of his teammates. Luis Enrique values ​​him for his “enormous ability to dribble” and overcome opponents. A good boost. It is a cannon, very difficult to stop in the race (ask Trincao) and with an enormous capacity to dribble with power and play into space. His snatch is diamond in the rough. He must improve in the face of goal (he scores little) and in the turnovers (seven, against Portugal).



His good minutes with La Roja generated a cascade of praise. Adama was thunder. With matches like this, in the future we will see a lot of Adama with Spain. Luis Enrique and the National Team need Adama “in its purest form”. A force of nature with a privileged physique.