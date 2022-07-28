Stage and race. Simon Yates wins the second and final stage of the Vuelta Castilla y Leon (Guijuelo-Guijuelo of 189.3 km) and wins the race. The 29-year-old Briton from Bike Exchange preceded George Bennet (Uea Team Emirates) by a gap, who was 57 ”behind the winner. Third place for the Spaniard Lastra at 1 ‘. Best of the Italians Giacomo Nizzolo – winner of the first stage – who finished in 15th place 2 ‘late. In the standings Yates triumphed with 53 ”over Bennet and 1 ‘over Lastra. Nizzolo 15 ° to 2 ‘.