The UAE Team Emirates cyclist starred in a beautiful duel in the final meters with his twin brother, Simon, and took the lead in the general classification of the prestigious French race. Tadej Pogacar, one of the favorites to fight for the title, finished third. The negative note for Latin America was the fall of Richard Carapaz with just over 20 kilometers to reach the finish line.

The first day of competition of the 2023 Tour de France saved the emotions for last. After an intense climb at the top of Pike Bidea, brothers Adam and Simon Yates took the final meters of the stage to fight to the end for the yellow jersey, which identifies the leader of the joust.

Adam took advantage of the effort made by his twin in the final meters of the summit to surprise him in the last stretch and dream of improving his fourth place in the 2016 Tour de France.

The 110th edition of the Tour de France, the second great tour of the UCI calendar, began on July 1 in the Spanish town of Bilbao, a few meters from the San Mamés stadium, home of the Athletic football club of that city, with a 182 kilometer route that showed, in addition to the beauty of the Basque Country, a broken path along the route.

The second stage of this competition will take place on July 2 with a medium-mountain route, and 208.9 kilometers in total, between the towns of Vitoria-Gasteiz and San Sebastián.

News in development…