Godzilla and Kong finally clashed in the new Monsterverse movie. Critics and thousands of people have given it a good rating, which ensures a promising future for the film franchise.

However, Godzilla vs. Kong is the most important feature film in the Monsterverse and there are no other creatures that are equal to it to continue the saga. In this regard, director Adam Wingard spoke about what he wants to see in the next films of the saga.

“If there is another MonsterVerse movie, in my opinion it should be the first full monster movie. I’d say 30 percent human, the rest monsters, basically flipping the formula for what a lot of these movies are generally about. I think people are ready for it, “said the filmmaker in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Godzilla vs. Kong: smashing box office makes it a global hit

According to Box Office Mojo, Godzilla vs. Kong grossed $ 122 million this weekend at the global box office. In this way, the film left far behind the records achieved by other cinematographic promises such as Tenet, The New Mutants or Wonder Woman 1984.

When is Godzilla vs. Kong in Peru?

The premiere of Godzilla vs. Kong in Latin America will have a different date in each country. In some it has been in the month of March, while in other countries it will be in April. In the case of Peru, by not having HBO Max and cinemas, there is still no official alternative from where to watch the film.