The CCXP 2022 He has just delivered the first trailer for “Guardians of the Galaxy 3”, the latest installment in the trilogy directed by James Gunn. The long-awaited advance has revealed to us the imposing appearance of Will Poulter as the powerful Adam Warlock, who promises to be another of the great surprises of Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a tape full of action and drama that will fire the group of galactic vigilantes.

After the “Happy Holidays Special”, which premiered a few days ago on Disney+, we did not expect to see the Guardians in action again so soon. However, against all odds, we already have the first official trailer and it is full of revelations.

Star-Lord, Mantis, Nebula, Drax, Rocket and a renewed Groot will be back on this tape. Gamora will also be reintegrated in some way throughout the film, as we see in some scenes.

“Guardians of the Galaxy 3” will hit theaters in 2023. Photo: YouTube capture / Marvel Latin America

Likewise, we can finally see Adam Warlock in action, one of the most powerful characters in Marvel Comics, who in this film will be played by Will Poulter. IN a brief sequence he appears throwing a blow at a defenseless Nebula.

a dramatic ending

James Gunn, the mastermind behind this trilogy, previously noted that “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” would not be similar to the previous installments and that fans could expect a lot of drama.

“Guardians of the Galaxy 3” will be the most dramatic film in the trilogy. Photo: YouTube capture / Marvel Latin America

“’Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3′ has a lot of the fun and silliness of the Guardians, but it’s also incredibly emotional. It is the end of the history of this group, so there was a lot of emotion around it”, explained the director.

“Guardians of the Valaxia vol. 3″ opens on May 4, 2023 in Latin America.