What might have motivated the extremely secretive John le Carré, shortly before his eightieth birthday, to have his life written down by the renowned biographer Adam Sisman? Was David Cornwell, as le Carré was actually called, interested in deepening understanding of his person and his work and securing his reputation as an author who elevated the spy novel to the level of high literature?

Did the idea of ​​a biography flatter the vanity of a writer who refused to be considered for the Booker Prize but entertained fantasies of the Nobel Prize? Le Carré told his older brother that with Sisman’s book he wanted to give his own children a kind of “gift of truth” that he would never be able to achieve himself. Perhaps he was also driven by a lifelong need for knowledge that could help him overcome the childhood trauma of being abandoned by his mother and having an impostor as a father.

In old age the shadow of childhood

At first, le Carré was impressed that the “self-appointed biographer” (as he called Sisman) was able to unearth new details about his father. In this context, the writer spoke of his own incessant search for identity. After fifteen years of marriage, he thanked his second wife Jane for her tacit understanding and forgiveness of the inconsistency that caused le Carré’s search for the core of himself. In old age he still hadn’t freed himself from the shadow of his childhood. His novels bear witness to this – and none more emphatically than “The Blinding Spy” from 1986, which is one of the best things le Carré has written.



Adam Sisman: The Secret Life of John le Carré.

Image: Profile Books



Whatever may have motivated his willingness to cooperate with Sisman, he gave him unrestricted access to his archive and made himself available for detailed discussions. Le Carré claimed to one of his oldest friends that he wanted to keep a “far distance” from the book, although he liked Sisman and welcomed his venture, however painful and embarrassing it was for himself for the time being. Le Carré outwardly acted as if he was sacrificing himself for a greater cause: “Adam holds my feet to the fire. I squirm and pretend it doesn’t hurt,” he wrote to me in January 2015, when he had already received the manuscript of the biography and was threatening to withdraw his support.







Seventeen handwritten pages of corrections were followed by a twenty-page typewritten memorandum containing almost two hundred points: Le Carré not only complained about blatant omissions, slanders and inaccuracies, but also criticized some passages that were “simply too painful, too unbearable for me personally and for my family and its most fragile members.” He pleaded for publication to be postponed until after his death and put Sisman under pressure with the prospect of upstaging him with an autobiography. At one point he even seemed to melodramatically hint at suicidal intentions.