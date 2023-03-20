Sandler, 56, attracted attention at the beginning of his career while working on the “Saturday Night Live” team.

After being fired after five years with the team, Sandler embarked on a highly successful film career starring in more than 30 films, grossing more than $3 billion worldwide.

“Adam Sandler has entertained audiences for more than three decades with his films, music and seminal appearances on Saturday Night Live captivating wide audiences,” Deborah Rutter, director of the Kennedy Center, said in a statement announcing the award in December. “Adam Sandler created characters that made us laugh, cry and cry with laughter.”

Despite his fame primarily as a comedian, Sandler also excelled in providing serious roles such as the films “Drunk Love” and “Uncut Jewels”.

Recipients of the Mark Twain Prize are honored with an award ceremony and video clips honoring past winners.

Other comedians to receive a lifetime achievement award include Richard Pryor (the first winner in 1998), Whoopi Goldberg, Bob Newhart, Carol Burnett, and Dave Chappelle.

It is noteworthy that in 2019 the award for Bill Cosby, which he won in 2009, was withdrawn amid multiple allegations of sexual assault.