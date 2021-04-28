The waitress called Dayanna rhodes shared a TikTok video, in which she is seen surprised not to recognize Adam Sandler. The famous video went viral two days after its publication and, so far, has more than 9 million views.

In the funny clip, the young woman put on the clown filter and explained: “Without realizing it is Adam Sandler, I told him that I should wait 30 minutes, but he is leaving because he is not going to wait”.

Dayanna’s video has more than 9 million views, 2 million likes and more than 16,000 comments. Likewise, it is possible to see that the images were recorded by the security cameras of a renowned restaurant. Also, the famous Hollywood star is seen next to a young woman, they both had masks.

“Well, very Adam Sandler, but wait for the guy”, “It was good, why should I have privileges to be famous?”, “Make it normal to treat celebrities like normal people”, were some of the comments left to the young.

On the other hand, the second publication with the most reach of the tiktoker is also related to the actor. She reacted to what a news outlet published and wrote about it: “I didn’t think it would explode”.