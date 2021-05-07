Adam Sandler, a Hollywood actor, appeared on the Twitter network to clarify the situation whereby a TikTok video involving him went viral a few days ago. Using his official account, he ended the “controversy” on the internet and clarified that he left for only one reason: the lack of milkshakes in one of the establishment’s offers. What’s more, indicated that the waitress had a very “friendly” treatment.

“For the record, I only left the IHOP because the kind woman told me that the all-you-can-eat treatment did not apply to shakes,” he wrote in response to the wave of comments caused by the clip broadcast on social media. Finally, he let it be known that it was not because of the long wait.

Adam Sandler clarifies situation with waitress

Viral event

A few days ago, a young waitress named Dayanna rhodes became a trend after sharing a TikTok video. In the video, she is surprised by not recognizing Adam Sandler in his workplace. In the video, the young woman indicated that she should wait like the rest of the clients in line, she commented that she attended him without knowing who it was.

This fact was added to the denouement of the video, in which the actor is seen leaving the establishment. Suddenly, the networks interpreted the event as a sign of dissatisfaction in the absence of the privileged treatment to which, apparently, the Son actor could be used to as children.