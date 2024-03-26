Reutersi Reuters https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/reuters/ 03/26/2024 – 12:16

Adam Neumann has submitted an offer worth more than $500 million to buy back WeWork, the office-sharing company he co-founded and built to a $47 billion valuation before the company filed for bankruptcy, a person told Reuters familiar with the subject.

It is unclear how Neumann is planning to secure financing for his offering, the source said, requesting anonymity because the discussions are confidential.

Eccentric businessman left the company in 2019

Neumann led WeWork to become the most valuable startup in the United States, worth $47 billion, before his drive to expand at the expense of profit and revelations about his eccentric behavior led to his departure in 2019 and derailed what would have been been a major initial public offering of shares.

Last month, Reuters reported that Neumann was trying to buy back the SoftBank-backed flexible workspace provider, which filed for bankruptcy in November.

“WeWork is an extraordinary company and it is no surprise that we regularly receive expressions of interest from third parties,” WeWork said in a statement.

“Our board and advisors review these approaches in the normal course to ensure we always act in the best long-term interests of the company,” he added.

Last month, Neumann's lawyers sent a letter to WeWork saying he was exploring a joint bid for the company with Daniel Loeb's Third Point hedge fund and other investors.

Third Point later told Reuters it had held “only preliminary conversations” with Neumann and his real estate company Flow and had not made any financial commitments.

WeWork withdrew its IPO in 2019 after investors raised questions about its valuation and corporate governance arrangements that gave Neumann too much control.