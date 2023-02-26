Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine has been fooled. So you can’t believe those expensive agents either.

Nowadays you pay a fortune for a special classic. Especially if it is one with matching numbers. So that the engine and the chassis belong together. Not too many kilometers, documented history and an overall neat condition are a pre to increase the value.

Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine has been working for a while (This Love is already 21 years old!) and has saved enough money in the meantime.

He gifted himself a Maserati, just like our colleague @rubenpriest recently did. Now we don’t know if Ruben can sing too, but that’s all aside. The car in question is a 1971 Maserati Ghibli Spyder 4.9. But now comes the wry: Adam Levine has been ripped off!

Cheating with chassis numbers

The trader in question – Rick Cole – has namely ‘modified’ the car a bit to make it a bit more interesting. For example, the documentation of the car has been falsified. Not only that, there has also been tampering with the engine and chassis codes. These would be original, but are not.

The numbers on Levine’s Ghibli (AM115.492.1241) refer to a car that is in a collection in Switzerland. Now it does not always have to be the case that the trader has done this consciously, he can also have been deceived.

On the other hand, you should expect a trader to have done their homework. But as it turns out, according to the L.A. Times did the trader make these changes! The Maserati Ghibli Spyder normally has a 4.7 liter engine, but Adam Levine wanted the SS with a 4.9 liter engine. This combination in the Ghibli Spyder is extremely rare. Only 125 copies of the Ghibli Spyder were built.

But WHAT is Adam Levine’s car now?

Of the 125, 25 are equipped with the 4.9 engine. It is not clear what Adam Lvine’s car actually is. It could be a regular Spyder that they spooned the big engine into. Or a Ghibli SS coupe they converted. Or a real one, but with the wrong number. That is of course also possible.

What now? Well, Levine paid $950,000 for it. He wants to cancel the sale. He bought the Ghibli by paying 100,000 euros plus trading in two classic Ferraris: a 1968 Ferrari 365 GTC and a 1972 Ferrari 365 GTC/4. The judge will soon rule on this. But you see, even with those super-exclusive traders you can be ripped off.

