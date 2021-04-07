Adam Levine starred in a sweet post on social networks and his fans went crazy with tenderness. The American singer showed off next to Behati prinsloo and her daughters in matching tie dye dresses.

The leader of Maroon 5 and the former Victoria Secret model are characterized by wearing designer suits or by having very expensive outfits; However, this time they dressed in outfits to match their 4 and 3 year old girls.

Adam Levine

In his last post, the 42-year-old actor accompanied the photo with a funny phrase and added an emoji of painted nails: “Girls just want to have fun.” The Levine family complemented their pink look with sneakers.

The post garnered more than a million ‘likes’ and exceeded 6,000 comments. In response to the photo, the followers did not hesitate to comment. “This is my new favorite photo”, “This is the cutest photo I have ever seen”, “I love this photo for many reasons! You are an incredible father and husband ”, were some of the comments.

Likewise, Adam and Behati tend to keep their family life out of the limelight and often show their daughters’ faces in a limited way.

