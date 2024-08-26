Son of Chechen leader Adam Kadyrov receives republic’s highest award

Ramzan Kadyrov’s son Adam, who holds the post of head of the Chechen leader’s security department, was awarded the republic’s highest award, the Kadyrov Order. This was reported by Chechen Minister for National Policy, External Relations, Press and Information Akhmed Dudayev.

This is a well-deserved recognition of his high moral qualities and dedication to the cause. Adam is a true patriot of his homeland, who worthily represents his glorious family, being a true Muslim and Chechen Akhmed Dudayev Minister of Chechnya for National Policy, External Relations, Press and Information

He noted that Adam Kadyrov remains faithful to the legacy of his grandfather, the first president of the Chechen Republic, Hero of Russia Akhmat-Khadzhi Kadyrov. Dudayev wished that the award would become a symbol of constant striving for high goals.

Adam Kadyrov and other children of the head of Chechnya have various awards and titles

The awarding of Adam Kadyrov began in early October, after Ramzan Kadyrov published a video of his 15-year-old son beating Nikita Zhuravel, who was arrested on charges of burning the Koran.

In November, the young man had seven medals: the Hero of Chechnya medal, the second most important award in the republic, the Order of Merit for Karachay-Cherkessia and Kabardino-Balkaria, the Order of Duslyk, which is the second most important award in Tatarstan, the main award of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Karachay-Cherkessia, the Order of Merit for the Ummah, the Order of the Chechen Parliament, Daimekhkan Siy, the Order of Service to the Religion of Islam, 1st degree, awarded by the Mufti of Chechnya Salakh-Khadzhi Mezhiyev “in the presence of all the muftis of the regions of the North Caucasus.”

On November 17, Adam Kadyrov was awarded the Order of Labor Valor of Russia and the medal For Contribution to the Development of the Russian Special Forces University, 1st Degree.

As the head of the Grozny State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company Chingiz Akhmedov explained, Kadyrov’s son is being awarded because he took on the responsibility of stopping the spread of unrest. The Kremlin, in turn, stated that they know nothing about Kadyrov’s son being nominated for state awards.

Other children of Ramzan Kadyrov also received awards. Eli and Akhmat Kadyrov, together with their brother Adam, were awarded the highest orders of the Parliament of the Chechen Republic, “Daimekhkan Siy”, on November 9. The Chairman of the Parliament of Chechnya, Magomed Daudov, who presented the awards, said that Kadyrov’s sons are a shining example for the younger generation. On the same day, the nephew of the head of the republic, Khamzat Kadyrov, received an award. He became a Hero of the Chechen Republic.

In July, Ramzan Kadyrov’s eldest daughter Aishat was awarded medals of the International Union of Tatars. In addition, awards of the International Union of Tatars were presented to the Minister of National Policy, External Relations, Press and Information of Chechnya Akhmed Dudayev.

In February, Ayshat Kadyrova was awarded the Order of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). In March, Kadyrov’s eldest son, the Chechen Republic’s Minister for Youth Affairs, 18-year-old Akhmat Kadyrov, received an honorary diploma of the DPR from the head of the republic, Denis Pushilin.

In February, Khadizhat Kadyrova received the medal “In Memory of Akhmat-Khadzhi Kadyrov, the first President of the Chechen Republic.”

Adam Kadyrov appointed to important positions

On November 5, Adam Kadyrov was appointed head of the security department of the head of Chechnya. Ramzan Kadyrov was the head of this service under his father Akhmat Kadyrov.

As noted by the republic’s Minister of Health Adam Alkhanov, despite his age, Kadyrov Jr. has extensive experience. In addition, “he has the strong spirit of a true and courageous warrior, whom no one and nothing will stop in the cause of protecting his father, people, religion and Motherland.”

On November 29, Kadyrov’s son was appointed curator of the Sheikh Mansur Battalion, which is part of the Defense Ministry. Also during the ceremonial part, Kadyrov Jr. was presented with star number two of the Sheikh Mansur Battalion. Star number one was previously presented to the head of Chechnya, noted State Duma deputy Adam Delimkhanov.

On April 29, 2024, Adam Kadyrov was appointed curator of the Russian Special Forces University, located in the city of Gudermes.

In January 2024, the daughter of the head of Chechnya, Khadizhat Kadyrova, was appointed to the post of first deputy head of the administration of the head and government of the republic for interaction with the social block. Another daughter, Khedi Kadyrova, received the post of curator in the field of healthcare in Chechnya in 2023.

On July 1, the nephew of the head of Chechnya, Khamzat Kadyrov, was appointed to the post of secretary of the republic’s Security Council. Ramzan Kadyrov’s 23-year-old daughter, Aishat, has held the post of deputy chairman of the Chechen government since October 2023.

On June 5, another nephew of Ramzan Kadyrov, Adam Cherkhigov, received the post of Minister of Transport, Communications and Digital Development of Chechnya.

Kadyrov’s relatives, as Lenta.ru previously calculated, have occupied at least 33 government positions in the republic, in federal structures and sports federations.