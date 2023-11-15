The 15-year-old son of the head of Chechnya, Adam Kadyrov, received seven awards in five weeks

15-year-old Adam Kadyrov, the son of the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov, received seven awards as of November 15, Lenta.ru calculated. Among the insignia are the title of Hero of Chechnya and six orders.

The awards started in early October, after Ramzan Kadyrov published a video of his 15-year-old son beating Nikita Zhuravel, who was arrested on charges of burning the Koran.

Five weeks have passed since that moment, during which time Adam Kadyrov received the following awards:

Title and medal of Hero of Chechnya. The second most important award of the republic

Order "For Merit to the Karachay-Cherkess Republic". The highest state award in the region

Order of Merit for the Ummah. Main award of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Karachay-Cherkessia

Order "For Merit to the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic". Highest award in the region

Order of the Chechen Parliament "Daimekhkan Siy". Translated from Chechen, the name of the order sounds like "Honor of the Fatherland."

Order "Duslyk" The second most important award in Tatarstan

The second most important award in Tatarstan Order “For Service to the Religion of Islam”, 1st degree. Presented by the Mufti of Chechnya Salah-Hadzhi Mezhiev “in the presence of all muftis of the regions of the North Caucasus”

15-year-old Adam came to the award ceremony with the head of Kabardino-Balkaria, Kazbek Kokov, with a golden pistol.

As the head of ChGTRK “Grozny” Chingiz Akhmadov explained, Kadyrov’s son is being awarded because he took upon himself the responsibility to stop the spread of unrest. “His [Журавеля] punished absolutely according to the case. And, of course, the awards are absolutely to the point. Keep in mind that Zhuravel was not connected; he is much older than Adam. For that matter, he could have resisted,” he said.

In addition to awards, 15-year-old Kadyrov also received an “important position” in the Chechen government apparatus

On November 5, Adam Kadyrov was appointed head of the security department of the head of Chechnya. Ramzan Kadyrov was the head of this service under his father Akhmat Kadyrov.

As the Minister of Health of the Republic Adam Alkhanov noted, despite his age, Kadyrov Jr. has extensive experience. In addition, “he has a strong spirit of a real and brave warrior, whom no one and nothing will stop in defending his father, people, religion and Motherland.”

Adam Kadyrov’s brothers were also presented with awards

Adam’s brothers, Eli and Akhmat Kadyrov, also received awards. On November 9, they, together with 15-year-old Adam, were awarded the highest orders of the parliament of the Chechen Republic “Daimekhkan Siy”. Chairman of the Chechen Parliament Magomed Daudov, who presented the awards, said that Kadyrov’s sons are a shining example for the younger generation.

In addition to Adam, Eli and Akhmat Kadyrov, the nephew of the head of the republic, Khamzat Kadyrov, received the award on November 9. He became a Hero of the Chechen Republic.