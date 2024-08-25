The head of the security department of the head of Chechnya, Adam Kadyrov, was awarded the highest order

The head of the Chechen leader’s security department, Adam Kadyrov, was awarded the republic’s highest award, the Kadyrov Order. This was written by Chechen Minister for National Policy, External Relations, Press and Information Akhmed Dudayev in Telegram-channel.

“I sincerely congratulate the head of the security department of the head of the Chechen Republic, dear brother Adam Kadyrov, on receiving the highest award of the Chechen Republic – the Order of Kadyrov!” Dudayev noted.

The minister added that Adam is a patriot of his homeland, who “worthily represents his glorious family, being a true Muslim and Chechen.”

Earlier, Adam Kadyrov was appointed curator of the Sheikh Mansur Battalion, which is part of the Russian Defense Ministry. Several weeks before that, he accepted the post of head of the republic’s security service.