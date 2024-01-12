On Wednesday, January 10, Adam Jendoubi, the Italian actor famous for his role in the 2019 film 'La paranza dei bambini', lost his life at the age of 23 as a result of a motorcycle accident in Italy. Despite being in a coma for nine days, local reports indicate that he did not survive the cardiorespiratory arrest caused by the accident.

On January 1 of this year, he was found on a street in the city center of Naples with injuries to his face and breathing difficulties, which led to his prompt hospitalization at San Leonardo. The news of the death of Adam Jendoubi was shared by his brother, Habib Jendoubi, on social media, expressing his wish that the actor “is done suffering.”

How did Adam Jendoubi's brother announce the actor's death?

With a painful and emotional message on social networks, Adam Jendoubi's brother, Habib, communicated the tragic news through his Instagram: “Today my life changes because you, my brother, will no longer be by my side, but I know that you will look down on me, always protecting me.”“.

The circumstances of the accident are still unknown, and toxicology tests have returned negative results for alcohol and drugs. The family of the deceased has announced their decision to donate his organs.

Who was Adam Jendoubi?

Jendoubi achieved success in 2019 after his outstanding performance as Aucelluzzo in 'La paranza dei bambini', the Italian film produced by Claudio Giovannesi. This feature film, made entirely in Neapolitan, is the film adaptation of the novel written by Roberto Saviano, recognized for the HBO series 'Gomorrah. The Serie'.

Adam Jendoubi was known as the face of the new Naples. Photo: The newspaper

The story follows the adversities of a group of young criminals associated with the Camorra, the Neapolitan mafia that controls drug trafficking in the Rione Sanità district.