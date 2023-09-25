Adamo’s ex-wife filed a complaint against the man in 2016, he had been tracked down in Greece during international searches

New details emerge about the story of Adamthe man who faked his death in 2013, after leaving farewell letters to his family and who, after 10 years, was found alive in Greece.

The television program also covered his disappearance Who has seen, but in 2015 investigators decided to close the case. On those letters Adam had spoken of a big debt and his need to end it to protect his wife and daughters. But in reality the man has rebuilt his life outside Italy.

His ex-wife Raffaella said that she had asked for a divorce and that, thanks to her lawyer, she discovered that in 2022 the man had done request to be an Italian citizen resident in Greece. After the great media outcry, Raffaella was a guest of Federica Sciarelli, showing her disappointment and declaring that she had no intention of looking for him. The correspondents of the program Chi l’avè also tracked him down and interviewed him, but Adamo refused to make statements and asked to be left alone.

Did Raffaella know that Adam was still alive?

Credit: ANSA

However, according to what was reported by ANSA, it would seem that Raffaella had already been aware for years that her husband was still alive. The agency states that in 2016, Raffaella filed a complaint with the Carabinieri of Imola against her ex, for violation of family obligations in relation to the maintenance of their two daughters. It would appear that the ex-wife verbalized, again in 2016, that Adam had been traced to Greece during international searches. She first notified the news to her former in-laws, who had taken it upon themselves to help with her expenses. But shortly afterwards Raffaella presented a complaint against her ex-husband.

The words of the ex-wife to Who has seen it

Raffaella recently said that she discovered the truth only after the request for divorce, thanks to his lawyer. The latter would have discovered that Adamo had submitted the request to be an Italian citizen in Greece. In front of the cameras of Who has seen it, the woman declared: “I won’t look for him, he’s not a man and he’s not a father.”