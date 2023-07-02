It is clear that Adam and Simon Yates are twin brothers. It is now also known that one took the yellow jersey at the expense of the other yesterday after the first stage in the Tour de France. They show on social media that the Yates brothers have a special relationship with each other.

Fratricide took on another dimension after the first Tour stage, in which one brother kills the other. Adam and Simon Yates drive away from Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard, top favorites for the overall victory. Simon does most of the work, also because Adam and Pogacar are teammates. It costs Simon so much energy that once he has reached the finish line. Adam takes the victory and therefore also the yellow jersey.

A few hours later, Simon’s team, Team Jayco-AlUla, posted a message on Twitter showing a Whatsapp conversation between the twin brothers. In this they poke fun at each other. ,,What do you think of my lion?’ sends Adam, who received a hug after his victory. Simon: ,,I’m not going to send you a Christmas card!!!!” “Why not?” asked Adam. “You have already won several Tour stages.” See also Three Golden Rules for Cancer Prevention Named

Simon: “But at least my dog ​​is a lot cuter.” But Adam really sees it differently. “You can’t call that a dog at all. Look, this is a real dog.” And that in turn angers Simon: ,,Come back once you’ve won a big round.” He won the Vuelta in 2018, six stages in the Giro d’Italia and two stages in the Tour de France. Adam: ,,I’m not even going to try.”

His brother is surprised at this again. “Red (the leader’s jersey of the Vuelta is red, ed.) Wasn’t your color?” Adam denies. “No, it’s all about the yellow jersey now.” Simon is done with it and blocks his brother on Whatsapp. Talk about a special relationship.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Ukraine Liveblog: Ukraine reports attack on Russian command posts

Tour de France 2023

• View the stage schedule, the results and all rankings here

• Watch all our videos from the Tour de France here

Stay with In Het Wiel videos, news, podcasts, reports, all results and standings and premium stories from our reporters Daniël Dwarswaard, Daan Hakkenberg and Thijs Zonneveld fully up to date on the Tour de France 2023 on our special Tour de France dossier.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Listen to all our cycling podcasts here





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

View all our cycling videos here