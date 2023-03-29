Adán Augusto López Hernández, who is an enigma, but it is the closest to the personal history of Andrés Manuel López Obrador from his youth in Tabasco, and the most delayed in being incorporated into the presidential race, told me without a doubt: I am going to be president.

“Yes,” I narrowed down. That’s what Marcelo Ebrard and Ricardo Monreal have told me, and you?

“I am going to be president,” he reiterated firmly and confidently.

When I told him that Marcelo Ebrard had proposed holding five debates and resigning the charges before them, he told me that this was not the time. We are partners and we share the vision of that government. The time will come for it and we hope that the party sets the rules to sign me up.

Then I pointed out that I was late for the race when I was appointed Secretary of the Interior in August 2021, to which I played down the importance: I will arrive with everyone and on time. That’s what matters. Everything has its time. I arrived late to the federal government but I have a track record that supports me.

this tabasqueño son of the most important notary in Tabasco, Payambé, which in Mayan means the one who guides the way, studied three years in Europe. In Paris at the Institute of Comparative Law, with two graduates from the Sorbonne, one in Political Science and the other in Public International Law, he speaks French and also lived in Holland, which undoubtedly gives him, although he denied it yesterday, another vision of world and life.

Tomorrow I will tell you what your relationship with former president López Obrador would be, knowing that the Executive Power is vested in a single person, his policies on security, health and other issues such as judicial reform, the INE and other autonomous bodies.

remnants

1. TRAGEDY.- The video that I published yesterday that captures the moment in which the staff of the INM shelter in Ciudad Juárez locks up the migrants when the fire is already approaching them and the smoke covers them, documents the immigration policy: criminal . With 38 deaths and 27 serious injuries, the majority due to suffocation, it is the worst migration tragedy since December 2021, when 56 migrants died in the back of a trailer, in Chiapas;

2. EMBASSY.- The Russian embassy in Mexico rebounded the speech of his country’s Secretary of Security, Nikolai Pátrushev, who declared: There is no doubt that sooner or later the neighbors to the south of the United States will recover the territories that were stolen from them in 1848. Yes, it’s what they wanted, that conflict with Washington. By the way, would the same thing happen with Crimea and now Ukraine? and

3. METRO.- Julio Santaella, with figures from Inegi, denied the urban legend that the Metro transports five million people a day. He pointed out that the maximum was in October 2019 with 4.7 million, 145 million in the month, and that it currently transports 2.8 million a day. 87 million, in January.

See you tomorrow, but in private.

