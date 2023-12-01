Genoa – Adalberto Lucca, current vice-president of the Turin Automobile Club, has died. He passed away in Turin on Thursday 30 November at the age of 85, 35 of which he spent as manager of the Turin institution. “Aci will miss the passion, commitment and experience of the vice-president in Alberto Lucca, we will miss his polite way of giving the right advice in the most difficult moments. It was his choice to provide the city with managed underground car parks from the Automobile Club Torino. In those years, between 1988 and 2007, he was the director of all the association’s activities” says president Piergiorgio Re.

His long working career unfolded for 60 years all within the Automobile Club. After graduating in Law with honors in 1961 at the University of Naples, Adalberto Lucca joined Aci, becoming, within a few years, director of the Automobile Club Matera, in 1967 and 1968. He then held the same position in Taranto (from 1968 to 1974) and in Genoa, simultaneously offering its contribution at a national level, creating the conditions for the birth of new service companies linked to the Automobile Club of Italy. He was appointed director of the Automobile Club Torino in 1988, a role he held until 2007, when he became vice president. Numerous projects were born in his Turin office which have made the role of Aci Torino increasingly important in the city and national context.

At a national level, Adalberto Lucca was general manager of the Automobile Club of Italy from 1989 to 2007. He was also managing director of Aci 116. He also held the position of interregional director of the Automobile Clubs of Piedmont, Valle d’Aosta and Liguria. He was president of ACImmagine, of ACIsistenza and sole director of Edit Data San Francesco.