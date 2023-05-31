Adal Ramones sixty-one-year-old, caused a total stir in a podcast where he assured that Roberto Gomez Bolanosthe famous chespirito the character should not have fought quicowho played Carlos Villagrán, since he assures that it is a creation of his by polishing it over the years with his essence.

And it is that for Adal Ramones the characters to whom their essence is given must be their property, making it clear that he does not agree with what Chespirito did in life, since the mexican driver He gave an example of the characters that appeared in his missing program Otro Rollo.

“In the case of Roxana we told her ‘she’s a blabla teibolera’, but she created it, she said and if she wears a short skirt and if she chews chiche’ she believed it, that’s why the character belongs to Roxanna, because I only proposed a teibolera…” says Adal Ramones in the podcast about his former partner.

Adal Ramones talking about the controversy between Chespirito and Quico / screenshot

For those who do not know to date, the television host continues to have a very good relationship with Roxanna Castellanos, with whom she is seen from time to time in meetings, causing a total stir among the public.

Chespirito’s fight

For several years Roberto Gómez Bolaños, Chespirito along with Florinda Meza were in a legal lawsuit with María Antonieta de las Nieves La Chilindrina and Carlos Villagrán who played Quico, both actors fought with the producer of Chavo del Ocho for the characters which were given to meet in said internationally renowned program, so their friendship ended.

