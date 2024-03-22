When can you speak of so little horsepower that it becomes unsafe? ADAC explains.

The average weight of a car has increased in recent years. Not only because there are more and more hybrids and EVs, but also because cars have grown and have more hardware on board. It is therefore not surprising that there is also a kind of horsepower riot going on in every segment, because if the number of horsepower does not increase, cars become too heavy for their engines.

Research

The German ANWB, which we all know as ADAC, thought it was sufficient for an investigation. From when is a car so slow that it is unsafe? In other words: how much horsepower does a car need to combat obesity?

It entire research of course includes all measurements and theories, but in short: ADAC investigated sprint times based on a very practical assignment. Namely being able to merge onto a highway. To this end, the ADAC looked at the average length of a merge lane, about 250 meters, and the acceleration of a car from 60 to 100 km/h. 0 to 100 is of little use because some cars accelerate more slowly from a standstill and accelerate faster when you are already moving due to the fact that the clutch is not being manipulated.

Ratio

By working magic with numbers, the answer emerged that lovers of concrete things despise: it depends. The power-to-weight ratio in particular is sacred. According to the ADAC, the car is capable enough for a 60 to 100 sprint if the ratio between horsepower and weight is no more than 12.5. That is, if you divide the weight by the horsepower and the remaining number is higher than 12.5, then the car is too heavy for its power. The graph below shows it:

Toppers

Based on this you can of course easily calculate whether a car can handle its weight. Take your horsepower rating, multiply it by 12.5 and you will get the weight your car should be under. However, the ADAC also has a list of cars where the 60 to 100 sprint has been put into practice, resulting in a list of toppers and floppers. The list of toppers seems fairly obvious.

Petrol Diesel Plug-in Hybrid Electric Porsche 911 Carrera S PDK (1.96 s) BMW 840d Gran Coupé xDrive (2.75 s) Polestar 1 (2.59 s) Tesla Model S P90D (1.64 s) BMW M5 xDrive (2s) Audi SQ7 TDI (2.85s) Porsche Panamera e-Hybrid (2.60 s) Porsche Taycan GTS (1.98s) Audi TT RS (2.22s) BMW 840d Coupé xDrive (2.91 s) BMW i8 Roadster (2.75s) Mercedes EQS 580 (2.03 s)

Floppers

Well, it doesn't really seem surprising to us that you can sprint quickly with a Tesla Model S or Audi SQ7. More fun is the list of cars you have to be careful with. The ADAC calls a 60-100 sprint time of somewhere between 5.5 and 8 seconds a good guideline. With that information in mind, here is the list of floppers.

Petrol Diesel Plug-in Hybrid Electric Fiat Panda Cross Hybrid (10.68 s) Renault Scenic dCi 110 (7.97s) Renault Mégane Grandtour E-Tech Hybrid 160 (5.93 s) Citroën ë-Spacetourer 75 kWh (5.50 s) Hyundai i10 1.0 (11.09s) Dacia Dokker dCi 95 (8.08 s) Hyundai IONIQ Plug-in (6.23 s) Renault ZOE R90 41 kWh (8.64 s) VW eco up! (12.89s) VW Multivan 2.0 TDI (8.81 s) Toyota Prius plug-in (7.65 s) Dacia Spring 45 (14.86 s)

There are also some cars you would expect here, although not all floppers are really dangerous according to the ADAC sprint time of 5.5 to 8 seconds. The biggest flop in all categories is the Dacia Spring, which with its 45 hp at 912 kg is really very slow. The Volkswagen eco up! is not much better, but it is now no longer available (in the Netherlands). Plug-in hybrids seem safe, because even the slowest, the Prius plug-in, is right in the time slot. Although it doesn't make much difference.

In short: do you have one of the cars that doesn't even get from 60 to 100 in 8 seconds? Anticipate well when merging.

