The ADAC is thus increasing the number of its travel agencies to more than 240. “We are very happy to be able to further expand our market position,” said Andreas Hartel, Managing Director of ADAC Hessen-Thüringen eV. The ADAC is also taking over the more than 280 employees of Galeria. “Thanks to them, all Galeria and ADAC travel customers can be looked after even better and more personally across the country.” There are no official figures for the total number of travel agencies in Germany, and hundreds have disappeared during Corona. For comparison: TUI alone operates more than 1,200.

The travel agencies will keep the name Galeria and will be supplemented by ADAC. The automobile club will also take over the websites galeria-reisen.de and urlaub.de – the ADAC has a customer magazine of the same name. Galeria managing director Olivier Van den Bossche said that Galeria can now focus on its “core competency of department stores” while maintaining the frequency of travel agencies in the branches. The agreement is a starting signal for further partnerships – Van den Bossche plans, for example, to bring supermarkets onto its premises.

The Galeria department store chain has been through a serious crisis and bankruptcy proceedings. As of August 1, the US investment company NRDC and a holding company owned by the entrepreneur Bernd Beetz will become the new owners. By September, the number of branches is to be reduced from 92 to 83.

#ADAC #buys #travel #agency #division #department #store #group #Galeria