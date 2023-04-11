A few weeks ago one of the most important games of the year was launched, that is exactly resident Evil 4 in remake format, which has been highly praised by fans and the press. However, there is something that users have not liked, and that is precisely the interpretation of lily Gao like the famous ada Wong.

This has led to what has become a bad habit on social networks, which is precisely to harass the artist with all kinds of insults as well as death threats and other annoying elements. As a result Gao He had to close his social networks, including Instagram, since the insistence of the followers was quite suffocating.

However, a short time ago he reopened his page with the message that we put below:

Being the first Asian actress to play Ada in the Resident Evil games is an honor, and I will always be grateful to our producer and director for making the decision on the authentic portrayal. It’s unfortunate that with the release of the game, also came the all-too-familiar feeling of ‘I don’t belong’. While criticism is expected, it’s not the first time an actor of color has faced racist and sexist harassment, simply for participating. Inauthentic casting perpetuates an unhealthy image that further dehumanizes the community they seek to reflect. It’s time we stop capitalizing only on the sexualized, eroticized, and mysterious Asian woman, and make room to honor all kinds of Asian women. My Ada is a survivor. She is kind, fair, smart and funny. She is unpredictable, resilient, and absolutely not a stereotype.

Editor’s note: This is no longer a surprise to anyone, but it is not something that is positive either, since it also happened with Abby’s actress in The Last of Us Part II. And that itself can be somewhat scary, especially when the second season of said franchise is released.