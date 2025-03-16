Ada Colau has separated from Adrià Alemanythe man with whom he has shared his days during 15 years and with whom he has had two children. A separation that occurred three years ago, although it has not been known until now.

As confirmed by the mayor of Barcelona to Locthey separated “three years ago.” “I have nothing to hide“, argues the expailed.” We both live in Barcelona and We get along very well For children, “he adds to the same medium.

Ada Colau and Adrià Alemany They met in the early 2000swhen they defended the right to housing during their activism stage. “Very romantic and very geek at the same time,” they said, years later, about the beginning of their relationship.

Although he has not transcended the official causes of his separation, his environment slides an idea and that this is definitive: “Everything is ended by wearafter all it was fifteen together. They decided to separate, but maintaining the family unit. They want and admire deeply“

“They take their children to public schools and even share trips With them despite being separated. Although they no longer live together, they have a love and civilized relationship, “he says.