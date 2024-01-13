Ada Colau, in a municipal plenary session in an archive image. Albert Garcia

The former mayor of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau, has ruled out running in the European elections this Saturday and has assured that she will continue in the Barcelona City Council: “I stayed where it would be most useful whether we are in the opposition or if we enter the municipal government.”

Catalan public radio interviewed Colau this Saturday, who once again defended that his commitment remains with Barcelona City Council. Of course, he has not assured whether he will maintain his position as a councilor until the end of his term, alleging that he will do what his formation decides. “People said that she would be a minister, they proposed it to me but I have not come to hold positions and I believe in a city project,” she highlighted. “There is pressure for us not to enter the government but I am staying in the City Council,” revealed the leader of the Commons. The mayor has not closed the door on running again in 2027 either, although she assures that it is very soon: “Between now and 2027, an extraordinary candidate may appear who will have my full support.”

Colau continues to defend that the city should be governed by a left-wing tripartite and has admitted that he has not held meetings with Collboni, the last one being in November. “We have tried, we have made proposals. “I brought him a document for a left-wing pact and I never got a response,” he concluded. Furthermore, the former mayor assures that there are more and more “signs of complicity between Junts and the PSC.”

